Polling suggests need for education on vaccine value

Dale Lockridge closes his eyes as he gets the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine at Kearney's Oak Pointe assisted living facility Jan. 6. “Taking the vaccine is the chance to start,” he said. “We have to begin somewhere to make it better.” According to American Viewpoint research, 58% of 800 polled Missourians said they are “very” or “somewhat likely” to seek the vaccine immediately when it becomes available to the public.