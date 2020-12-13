Thanks to Heart to Heart International, in partnership with Clay County Public Health Center and Kansas City Direct Primary Care, there will be three pop-up, drive-thru COVID-19 testing events across the Northland this week.
Kearney
The first event will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at First United Methodist Church, 1000 E. Missouri Highway 92 in Kearney.
Excelsior Springs
The second testing event runs 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Crescent Lake Christian Center, 1250 St. Louis Ave. in Excelsior Springs.
Smithville
The third event will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Smithville Area Fire Protection District headquarters, 341 Park Drive in Smithville.
Anyone with or without symptoms who lives in Clay County is eligible for free testing at any of the three sites. Tests provided with be PCR tests, which tests for active infections and not antibodies.
Registration is required. To register, visit hearttoheart.org/claycovid.
Those with positive results will receive a phone call. Those with negative results will get an email within three business days.
