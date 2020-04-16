Prevention team offers 9 ways to root family in resilience during COVID19

CLAY COUNTY — Prevention professionals of Tri-County Mental Health Services are reaching out to community members offering coping tools to help alleviate family stress during this challenging time, a press release states. Recommendations are part of recently launched multimedia resiliency and parenting campaigns set to run through early May.
“Being together as a family for such extended periods during this difficult time can present its own challenges,” Laura Bruce, TCMHS prevention program development specialist, said. “Fortunately, there are many evidence-based resiliency tools that can make the experience a positive one.”
Bruce said TCMHS prevention staff, aligned with Northland Coalition, has joined prevention advocate volunteers from Smithville, Kearney, Liberty and other Northland community coalitions to share the proven coping skills caring adults can utilize to turn a stressful situation into a more comfortable one.
The coalitions are presenting positive parenting tools through the “Roots of Resilience” campaign, the release states. The Roots of Resilience Campaign, distributed through local coalitions, are designed to build connection, teach self-care and model healthy coping skills.
The following suggestions are examples of the recommendations offered through the campaigns:
• Give yourself and your children grace. We can’t do it all, so don’t feel like you have to.
• Provide structure for children. You can still be flexible, but predictability and routine help make kids feel safe and give them purpose.
• Practice self-care: drink water, take breaks, maintain a consistent sleep schedule, move your body, color, read, do things you enjoy. Taking care of yourself is essential for taking care of youth.
• Teach self-care to youth. Put words to your positive coping actions, for example, "Whew, I am feeling stressed. I’m going to take a walk. Want to come along?”
• Make connections. Address kids’ feelings and concerns and connect with them before correcting their behavior. Provide reassurance by saying “I’m always here for you” or “I can help.” Point out positive behaviors, rather than focusing on the negative.
• Reach out to neighbors and friends. Show care through waving, saying hello and personalized texts. Be physically distant but socially present.
• Take time to unplug from your phone, laptop, tv, news, etc. It’s important to stay informed, but it’s just as important to take breaks.
• Model positive coping skills. Teach youth alcohol and drugs are not required to cope. Try teaching value of slowing down, going outside, exercising, journaling, music, cooking, reading or deep breathing.
• Practice an attitude of gratitude. Focusing on things you are grateful for can be instant stress relief.
