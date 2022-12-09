Public health departments warn of rise in respiratory illnesses, hospitalizations

“Hospitals in the metro are reporting rising numbers of flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases. Health care providers and hospitals are busy helping these patients, leading to longer wait times and crowded emergency rooms,” states a public health regional release signed by public health department directors from across the region including Clay County.

 Metro Creative

During National Influenza Vaccination Week, Dec. 5 to 9, public health departments across the Kansas City metro area are urging residents to take precautions against respiratory illnesses like flu, RSV and COVID-19. Public health officials encourage area residents to get an annual flu shot and COVID-19 booster as well as wear a mask when in large groups, stay home when sick and wash hands frequently, saying these measures “are the best ways to stay healthy and protect loved ones from illness now and into the holidays.”

