LIBERTY — After a week of pro-sports rallies brought out hundreds of Northland families protesting for children to be able to play fall sports despite the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about possible COVID-19 infections of players on the Liberty Blue Jays’ high school football team and related suspension of practices are circulating and prompted area residents to reach out to the Courier-Tribune and Clay County Public Health Center.
A Facebook message was sent to the newspaper around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 21, stating the Liberty team has had “multiple positive coronavirus tests and practice has been suspended the last few days.” The writer expressed concern that some of these players also attended the rally in support of fall sports earlier this week, which may have put many in the community at risk.
Clay County Public Health Center Communications Specialist Kelsey Neth said she too received a Facebook message early in the morning on Thursday, later adding that she was unaware of any current outbreaks of student-athletes.
Blue Jays football coach Chad Frigon said some of his players needed to follow protocols outlined by Missouri State High School Activities Association after those players had possible contact outside of team activities with someone who may have had the virus, but that the team has not canceled practices. It is unclear if any member of the team has tested positive for the virus.
Protocols state players are required to enter a 14-day quarantine if they screen positive before a team activity or if they had significant exposure to someone with a confirmed positive case of COVID-19. If a player has a positive screening, he or she must receive written clearance from a health care provider before being allowed to return.
Additionally, if a student, coach or administrator tests positive for COVID-19, the school must notify their local public health department with a list of all close contacts to that individual to assist in contact tracing. Individuals deemed close contacts must enter a 14-day quarantine, but the local health department can determine if any of those individuals are allowed to leave quarantine earlier.
A person is considered to have close contact if they spend more than 15 minutes within 6 feet of an individual who was confirmed or suspected being infected during the 48 hours before the individual became symptomatic or was diagnosed.
“With schools, we have been told to bump up the investigation process so that contact tracing can be accomplished and any issue can be nipped in the bud,” Neth said. “We have just started these investigations. These partnerships with schools and businesses are so important as we navigate this time.”
Liberty North Athletic Director Lane Green and Liberty Athletic Director Jason Cahill sent letters to families Friday, Aug. 21, stating both athletic departments have seen infections since summer workouts began June 15. At Liberty, there were two positive cases. There have been five cases at Liberty North. It was not released if those cases were in faculty, staff or students or which sports were involved.
“Recognizing the importance of transparency with our families, the district is working on a process to be able to provide regular updates as to COVID-19 cases in our district while also being sensitive to student/staff confidentiality. Prior to the official release of this process, I want to assure you that we are committed to providing you with any COVID-19 updates related to our athletic department as necessary,” states both letters to families.
“The biggest piece that is very important is that LHS has had two positive cases since resuming summer activities on June 15, 2020. I bring this up to make sure people don't become confused and think that we have two current positive cases,” LPS Communications Director Dallas Ackerman told the Courier-Tribune in an email, adding the same is true of the Liberty North cases.
“Please know that we will continue following Clay County Public Health Center and CDC guidance when addressing reports of positive cases. This includes the immediate notification to any students or staff that would be deemed close contacts in the process and subsequent necessary actions,” the AD's letters state. “The district will also remain engaged with the Clay County Public Health Center and other local health officials as we commit to making the health and safety of our students and staff our top priority.”
This is a developing story and more details will be published as they become available.
