Red Cross in 'Critical Need' of blood donations

SMITHVILLE — Smithville firefighters are hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. drive Friday, April 17.
Hosted at Station No. 2, located at 341 Park Drive in Smithville, the American Red Cross is asking for all blood types as this is a Critical Need situation. The blood drive will utilize a Mobile Blood Collection Unit positioned outside the east parking lot.
With the coronavirus spreading and stay-at-home orders in place, fewer people are donating blood and the Northland, as well as the rest of the country, is seeing shortages.
To register visit redcross.org or download the Red Cross Donor app for Apple and Android.
