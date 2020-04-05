Red Cross in 'Critical Need' of blood donations

American Red Cross is in "Critical Need" for all blood types. As coronavirus keeps healthy people inside, it reduces the supply of blood in the bank. Smithville Area Fire Protection District is hosting a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 17.

SMITHVILLE — Smithville firefighters are hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. drive Friday, April 17.

Hosted at Station No. 2, located at 341 Park Drive in Smithville, the American Red Cross is asking for all blood types as this is a Critical Need situation. The blood drive will utilize a Mobile Blood Collection Unit positioned outside the east parking lot.

With the coronavirus spreading and stay-at-home orders in place, fewer people are donating blood and the Northland, as well as the rest of the country, is seeing shortages.

To register visit redcross.org or download the Red Cross Donor app for Apple and Android.

Northwest Editor Sean Roberts can be reached at sean.roberts@mycouriertribune.com or 389-6606.​

