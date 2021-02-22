Restrictions repealed in county health order

CLAY COUNTY — As of Sunday, Feb. 21, Clay County Public Health’s emergency order was updated, allowing restaurants, bars and taverns to resume operating according to normally permitted hours.
According to the amended health order, ordered by Public Health Director Gary Zaborac, the gathering size limits have also been repealed, provided all event attendees follow public mask requirements and social distancing guidelines. Events are also no longer required to submit a mitigation plan.
Face masks are still required to be worn in all indoor spaces with more than one person per room or barrier-divided space. According to the plan, masks should also be worn outdoors when physical distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained.
The easing pf restrictions comes as the vaccination rate for COVID-19 in the state surpassed 11% with more than 1 million Missourians receiving at least one of the two doses.
“The number of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the Kansas City metro area including Clay County has dropped steadily and the weekly average for new COVID-19 cases continues to decrease,” states the amended county health order.
As of Friday, Feb. 19, Clay County’s seven-day incident rate for the virus ranged from 63 to 122 per 100,000, with the county health reporting agency stating a decrease in cases has occurred for three weeks.
“For the current week, a total of 62 cases have been reported,” states the health center’s COVID-19 dashboard. The health center reports cases in Clay County that are not in the city limits of Kansas City.
Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, the health center has reported more than 9,300 cases and 141 deaths related to the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.