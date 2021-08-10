LIBERTY — In a statement to families ahead of the start of the new school year this month, Liberty Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Tucker said staff, students, district family members and visitors will be required to wear masks in school facilities regardless of vaccination status for the upcoming school year.
In the letter, he also wrote district leadership wanted to see something closer to a return to normalcy following the many challenges that the pandemic brought last school year.
“As you likely know by now, we have seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in our communities in recent weeks. …” he wrote. “We understand that there are varying opinions among our district's stakeholders with regard to school mitigation protocols, which is understandable. … While there have been very few easy decisions throughout the pandemic, we feel we have been consistent in our approach as we have placed trust and confidence in the hands of our public health professionals. We also feel confident that our approach has been effective, specifically throughout the coming school year, as we had minimal disruptions and were fortunate in that no schools were closed.”
Highlights of the 2021-22 plan include: providing five days per week of in-person learning for students choosing this model of learning; providing the Liberty Virtual School option for students and families choosing this model; and allowing for extracurricular activities to continue with minimal disruptions this school year.
The decision to require face coverings came after the emergency public health order by Kansas City, requiring masks in public in Kansas City.
“It is our hope by having these strategies in place, it will greatly reduce the number of quarantine situations for our students and staff. … I also must continue to emphasize that this remains an extremely fluid situation as we receive updated information regularly,” Tucker wrote.
Higher ed requirements
At William Jewell College, the private four-year liberal arts college in Liberty, in-person classes for the fall semester will be offered. All students, staff and faculty are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have an exemption for medical, personal or religious reasons. Students may be required to wear masks.
To learn more about the college's requirement ahead of the fall semester, visit jewell.edu/operation-resurgent-campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.