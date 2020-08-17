Schools to work with public health on COVID-19 exposures

The Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education updated a previously released FAQ document this month, answering additional frequently-asked questions about kindergarten through grade 12 school reopening health-related guidance.
The document now contains information about the reactive strategies Missouri schools need to be prepared to address upon reopening, including what to do if a student or staff member becomes symptomatic at school, how to handle positive cases of COVID-19 in the school community and how best be prepared to assist local health officials with contact identification and contact tracing.
“The COVID-19 pandemic and the persistent spread of the virus continues to impact decision making about the start of the 2020-21 school year,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “Local school leaders, working closely with their local public health officials, will continue to monitor public health data in their community in making decisions on how to safely reopen their schools. Clear protocol and continued collaboration between local leaders will be crucial to safely opening our schools and keeping them open.”
Currently, according to DESE, there are no statewide health mandates related to K-12 school reopenings and local school boards and jurisdictions have the authority to implement more stringent or less restrictive preventative measures than those listed in the state document, online at https://ams.embr.mobi/Documents/DocumentAttachment.aspx?C=ZfON&DID=GJGDM.
In Clay County, school district leaders worked with Clay County Public Health Center and followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to craft reopening plans. Local plans include multiple options for various scenarios depending on virus developments including allowing for all-virtual educational settings and hybrid models that combine in-person and digital instruction. Some local districts like Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, based on public health guidelines, also pushed the start date of the school year past Labor Day.
A well-working partnership between schools and public health is key to being able to do contact tracing if infections or a school exposure outbreak occurs, said Ashley Wegner, Clay County Public Health Center’s Health Planning and Policy section chief and acting manager of Epidemiology.
“We are already working with school nurses on reportable conditions and have relationships with those people so COVID-19 is just another thing we work with them on. … As school starts up, there will be exposures and schools are going to be provided guidance. The guidance we in Clay County are putting out is that schools really need to be prepared to assist in that contact tracing process because they are already going to have seating charts, attendance records and know who was on the bus with that student, and they are going to know that days ahead of when public health would know that,” she said. “We will provide them guidance and technical assistance through that, but it will be much more of partnership and not just public health driving the boat.”
If a school doesn’t know it has a case, once someone is confirmed to have the virus, public health will be notified as is protocol, Wegner said.
“Public health is always going to call (the school) and say, ‘How do we work through this? Who needs to go home? Who needs to be notified?' … Often though, a parent finds out their kid tests positive for COVID and then calls the school so the school is going to know about it before the provider even fills out the report form to send it to the health department,” she said.
