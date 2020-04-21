Sen. Josh Hawley launches coronavirus resource page

WASHINGTON D.C. — U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley launches a new comprehensive coronavirus resource page on his website, according to a press release.
Missourians can find information about what is included in the “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act” and what assistance they may be eligible for. To get the latest information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus.
Detailed explanations, answers to frequently asked questions and links to additional resources can be found in drop-down menus at the top of the page. For ease of use, relevant information can be found under each of the following sections: individuals and families; employees; small businesses; farmers and ranchers; students; and medical providers.
Missourians who think they may be sick or who are seeking information on prevention and treatment can also find CDC guidance and the latest updates from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services at the bottom of Hawley’s new webpage. For more information, visit www.hawley.senate.gov/coronavirus.
