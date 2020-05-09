SMTIHVILLE — Parents, teachers, school staff and dozens of community members gathered along a graduate car parade route to show support for Smithville's graduating class of 2020 Friday, May 8.
“They've missed out on so much,” teacher Cody Wilson said, “I don't want them to feel like they are forgotten, they have the support of the community, they have the support of educators and families. This is uncharted territory … we can show our support for them.”
Several teachers said the parade was an important way to show graduating students the community supports them going forward, even if their final weeks in school were lost to pandemic.
“For me, it is just about showing support,” teacher Tee Mason added. “I think we all need support during these times but these kids are going off on a new venture. I know how hard it was for me as a senior, I was scared.”
Others said they believe the parade was a good way to help cap off the year.
“I think it is a way not only to recognize them but also to give them good closure for the year,” teacher Kathy Petty said, “because they are not getting that closure by not being as school, not having prom and graduation like they are supposed to and their cap and gown.”
Happy to support their students, Wilson, Mason and Petty brought their children and hand made signs to help support graduation students.
