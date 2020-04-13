Shoal Creek-Liberty Express bus service limited

LIBERTY — Due to lower ridership and safety precautions due to COVID-19, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority reduced the 535 Shoal Creek-Liberty Express routes between Liberty and Kansas City to one morning and one evening trip starting Monday, April 13.
The Kansas City region is currently under a stay-at-home order and limiting public transit trips to only those necessary to access food, medicine and essential employment is an important part of public health efforts, states a release on the bus service reduction.
To learn more about RideKC bus routes, visit www.kcata.org.
