Smithville Community Award Dinner canceled

Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the final decision to cancel this year's annual Community Awards Dinner.
"This past month has been something most of us have never experienced before," the announcement states. "Our community as well as others all over the country have made sacrifices that no one had ever expected. Your Chamber Board wants to commend our community for the way it has handled itself during the COVID-19 crisis. As business people we don’t know the long term economic impact of this shutdown. We do, however, know the strength and tenacity of our local businesses and the work ethic of our entire community."
The decision was made after careful consideration, the announcement continues, and the chamber will continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Clay County Public Health Center recommendations and guidelines when making decisions about upcoming events.
"The safety of all concerned is the number one priority," the announcement concludes.
