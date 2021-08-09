SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Board of Education will conduct a board workshop addressing masking policies for the 2021-22 school year starting at 6 p.m. Thursday Aug. 12, in the Smithville High School Performing Arts Center, 655 S. Commercial Ave.
The meeting will include an opportunity for public comment. A total of 20 minutes will be allocated for public comment. Those offering comment must state their name, address and limit their comments to no more than five minutes.
Written correspondence may also be submitted prior to the board meeting. Copies of all correspondence will be made available to the board. Statements of two pages or less are encouraged. Call Board Secretary Karen Kopp at 532-0406 to learn where to send these statements.
The public may view the meeting at zoom.us/j/95573731269.
