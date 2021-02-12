SMITHVILLE — Superintendent of Schools Todd Schuetz announced Friday, Feb. 12, that Smithville high and middle schools will eliminate weekly virtual learning days beginning the week of Feb. 22. Once this happens, the schedule will become alternating "green and white days."
This move does not impact students who learn 100% virtually.
“Fourteen staff members and our secondary principals met twice this week to discuss how we might safely create additional time with our students,” said Schuetz. “They provided the administration with feedback on both short-term plans and long-term plans.”
Additional long-term plans to increase face-to-face instructional time are being discussed by staff, administration and the school board. The next scheduled Board of Education meeting is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Links to previous virtual board meetings and minutes are available online at smithvilleschooldistrict.net/domain/53.
More information on weekly schedules at SHS and SMS will be provided to students and families by building administrators. More details on this developing story will also be published in the Courier-Tribune NOW app, a coming print edition and at mycouriertribune.com.
