SMITHVILLE — Effective with the return of classes in 2021 after the Christmas break, Smithville School District implemented changes to the district’s COVID-19 quarantine guidelines and procedures.
“As detailed in the Dec. 2nd (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) update, individuals who have been identified as a close contact may end quarantine after 10 days if they show no symptoms of COVID-19," states a district release.
If however, during a 14-day time period after contact with someone positive the individual develops symptoms of COVID-19, he or she must isolate and get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, states a district release.
“The individual must wear a mask and participate in daily symptom monitoring for the full 14-day time period," states the release.
If the individual is unable to wear a mask in general or for a particular activity, he or she must complete the 14-day quarantine or avoid participation in activities for which he/she cannot wear a mask for the 14 days.
“This includes all extracurricular and athletic activities,” states the release.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 or if the student has been in direct contact with an individual who tested positive, families or those caring for the student should call the student’s specific building to learn more.
