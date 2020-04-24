Social distancing incidents rare at Clay County schools, officials say

Public schools across Clay County have faced a steep learning curve as they attempted to navigate school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but school officials in Liberty, Kearney and Smithville report very few incidents regarding improper social distancing at their facilities.
Liberty
Liberty Public Schools buildings have closed down indoor facilities to all students and have closed down playgrounds across the district, but it has not shut down any outdoor open spaces such as tracks and athletic fields.
Steven Anderson, LPS chief operations officer, said the district has received a handful of complaints prior to the district communicating to the community what was allowed on its campuses. He said only a few groups have been directed to leave the premises since mid-March.
“Our plan is to keep our outdoor spaces (except for playgrounds) open for the community and as long as they are being used consistent with CDC guidelines,” Anderson said in an email. “There are many patrons and families using the facilities in a safe and responsible manner and we'd like to keep them open for their use.”
He said security staff have been patrolling LPS facilities and monitoring the sites through external camera systems.
Anderson said LPS has received a few complaints about student-athletes practicing in groups, but that was in the early stages of social distancing initiatives. He said his understanding is that the incidents were unorganized activities that went against the direction of coaches and athletic directors in the district.
“Our coaches and ADs understand that they are not to organize any such activities/practices,” Anderson said.
Kearney
Kearney School District has closed their public facilities, including playgrounds, practice fields and the football stadium, for the duration of school closures.
KSD Superintendent William Nicely said his district has not received any reports of athletes practicing or working out in groups. He said he’s aware of students running on trails together but he was told they were practicing social distancing and the activities were not organized by coaches of any kind.
Kearney High School Athletic Director Dave Schwarzenbach said he’s been proud of how the coaches, students and parents in his district have been supportive of the stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines.
“Every now and again we’ll see a parent with their family, with their own kid and we have to ask them to leave because the facilities are closed and that’s hard,” Schwarzenbach said.
Smithville
Smithville School District has closed all facilities to the public and placed signs in those locations. The district closed playgrounds, tracks, baseball and softball fields and locked any facilities where that was an option.
Smithville High School Activities Director Darren Shaffer said he hasn’t received any complaints about individuals, students or otherwise, using their facilities.
“If people wanted to jump over a fence and go out on the field, they could do that,” Shaffer said. “But we made it real clear with our coaches and our kids that this time is supposed to be time away with social distancing.”
Shaffer added that his coaches have made it clear with their student-athletes that “the health of our nation” is more important than getting some time on the field during this time.
Todd Schuetz, Smithville superintendent, said he’s also not aware of any complaints of people disobeying social distancing guidelines while using district facilities.
Schuetz said the district is considering additional steps to further limit human interaction on campuses by staggering hours for employees who are still reporting to work. The district’s current protocol includes wearing masks and working primarily in isolation whenever possible.
The district also asked the Smithville Police Department to monitor its campuses during unoccupied hours to the extent that their patrol would allow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.