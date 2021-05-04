St. Luke’s is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to the public regardless of if they are a St. Luke’s patient. All Kansas and Missouri residents age 16 and up are eligible.
"To cut down on your wait time, we encourage scheduling an appointment, but walk-ins are accepted. You must be vaccinated in your state of residence," states a release.
In the Northland, St. Luke’s is administering vaccines at St. Luke’s Primary Care–Parkville.
St. Luke’s patients can log into their mySaintLuke’s account and click on “Visits” to “Schedule an Appointment.” Those who have never been a St. Luke’s patient, will need to submit an electronic registration form for his or her state of residence before receiving a link to schedule an appointment. Missouri residents can visit saintlukeskcmo.vaccine.mychart.com to register.
