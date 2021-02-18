State administration sticking to plan despite top teachers pleas for higher vaccine priority

Despite a group of past Missouri Teachers of the Year pleading for educators to receive a higher priority for the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration is sticking to its plan.
Missouri is currently vaccinating high-risk individuals in Phase 1B, Tier 2. In Missouri, teachers are classified as Phase 1B, Tier 3, the same as energy, wastewater and transportation workers among others, including members of the media.
“Our state’s teachers and support staff have faithfully risked their lives this year,” reads the teachers’ letter to Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service Director Randall Williams. “We have been thanked as heroes and just as often have been accused of ‘not doing enough.’ And yet, we have continued to place the needs of the children as our first priorities.”
In previous public announcements, Williams said the target date for moving to Phase 1B, Tier 3 is mid- to late April. Educators across the state worry this timeline may be too late for many schools to return to full classroom settings before the end of the current school year.
“We look forward to the day when supply increases to the point where we can vaccinate our teachers and enhance classroom safety. Right now, Missouri remains committed to protecting more than 3 million senior citizens, health care providers, first responders and (those with) underlying health conditions,” said Williams in a release.
Kearney Superintendent Matt Miller, in a district video shared on social media, said the district is waiting to hear more on availability of teacher vaccines before moving forward with plans to bring more children back into classrooms.
“While there is no timeline yet for vaccinations for staff, everyone is working toward a common goal,” he said. “We want what’s best for students and staff. We will continue to communicate with parents and students as information becomes available.”
Darbie Valenti, a curriculum adviser for the St. Joseph School District, was the 2017 Missouri Teacher of the Year and is one of five former teachers of the year to sign the letter to Williams. She feels it essential for Missouri teachers to be prioritized in vaccination plans, noting a majority of Missouri’s bordering states started vaccinating teachers.
“I just think that we also have to consider all the sectors of the community that we touch and that we are associated with,” she said. “I think by vaccinating teachers, it not only protects our teachers, which then in turn protects our students, but it also is an extra layer of protection for our students’ families as well.”
Gov. Mike Parson’s communications director, Kelli Jones, released a statement to the Columbia Missourian about the state of teacher priority in the state’s vaccination plan.
“We are doing everything we can to vaccinate as many Missourians as quickly as possible, and we look forward to the day when supply increases to the point where we can vaccinate our teachers.”
Jones went on to cite recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that indicate COVID-19 transmission in schools is low and in-person learning does not commonly increase community spread.
Valenti said she knows there is still a limited supply of vaccines and is aware some teachers might not want the shots, but feels having the opportunity to get signed up and receive them would help make schools safer.
“There are states that have not vaccinated as many people as we have and they still have had options for teachers,” she said.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, about 95% of Missouri's school buildings are open to students at some capacity. In Kearney, Liberty and Smithville schools, many elementary-levels are attending classes in person while older students have hybrid and virtual options.
This winter, Smithville School District sent out surveys to families about desired learning options. Fifty-one percent of students who responded want to return to 100%, in-person learning. About 42% said there should be transition steps to returning that doesn't only move from the current model to 100% in class. Of 141 teachers who responded, 75% also want to see a transition plan.
Kearney, Liberty and Smithville districts are looking at making changes before the end of the school year to get all students back in the classroom if possible, with leaders saying decisions returning to 100% in-classroom learning are based, in part, on the availability of vaccines. This month in Smithville, with directives from school board members to expedite a return to classroom learning where possible, district administration announced ending virtual learning days for all students on Wednesdays.
"We need vaccinations not to 'get back' to schools, we are already in schools, even as emerging viral variants enter our communities and school hallways. Prompt vaccinations will maximize learning; prompt vaccinations will undoubtedly save staff and student lives," the teachers’ letter to Williams states.
