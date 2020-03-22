State extends Medicaid coverage, licenses

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the state announced it will extend 90 days of MO HealthNet coverage to Missourians ages 19 to 64 who test positive for COVID-19 and meet income and resource eligibility guidelines.
According to the March 21 release from the governor's office, the following assistance to state residents is in place amid COVID-19 concerns:
Missouri Medicaid-MO HealthNet
• Eligibility for any Medicaid participant will not be terminated unless the individual requests a voluntary termination.
• Relaxed requirements related to prescription refills and prior authorizations to ensure participants have access to essential medications.
• Expediting new provider enrollment applications and waiving certain enrollment requirements such as application fees and on-site visits to enable providers to serve Medicaid participants.
• Waiving co-pay for services provided by means of telehealth.
Food Stamp/Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Family Support Division waives work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents for 90 days. In addition, the Child Care Subsidy is extended for 90 days.
In the Family Support Division, food stamp adverse action notices and initial in-person food stamp interviews have been suspended for 90 days.
Tax filing
In addition, mirroring the federal guidance issued by the Internal Revenue Service, the Missouri Department of Revenue will provide special payment relief to individuals and corporations. The new guidelines are as follows:
• The tax payment deadline for individual returns with a due date of April 15, is extended until July 15, for up to $1 million of the filer’s 2019 tax due. This payment relief applies to all individual returns and all entities other than C corporations such as trusts or estates.
• Relief will be automatically provided so individuals do not need to file any additional forms or call the department to qualify.
For C corporations, the tax payment deadline is extended until July 15, for up to $10 million of the filer’s 2019 tax due. This relief for individuals and corporations will also include estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 that are due on April 15.
The filing deadline for tax returns however, is still April 15.
“Those who cannot file their return by April 15 are eligible to request a six-month extension,” states a release.
Driver licenses
To alleviate public congestion in local license offices, DOR also implemented automatic extensions for expiring driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations. These extensions are effective immediately:
• Vehicle owners with registrations or license plates expiring in March and April have been granted an automatic two-month extension. Owners will be able to continue operating their vehicles on Missouri roadways without penalty until they can apply for renewal.
• The timeframe in which a vehicle safety and emission inspection is valid for March and April license plate expirations was also extended an additional 60 days. Applicants for title will not be assessed a late title penalty when visiting a license office. This waiver will continue through April 30.
• Valid Missouri driver licenses, nondriver licenses and noncommercial instruction permits with original expiration dates in March and April have also been granted an automatic 60-day extension.
“The approved extension does not waive the mandatory retesting requirement for persons who have allowed their license to expire for more than 184 days. Also, individuals who were provided notice to complete additional testing as part of a medical review program requirement may be granted an additional 60 days to comply with such requirements,” states the release.
