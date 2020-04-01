State identifies potential alternate care sites

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson gave an update Tuesday, March 31, on the Missouri National Guard’s efforts to identify possible alternate care sites around the state in the fight against COVID-19.
In the press briefing, Parson said the Guard teamed up with federal and state agencies to create a short list of locations that offered space large enough for patient populations, utilities available to start immediate construction if necessary and located in areas with an inadequate number of available hospital beds.
This plan will be used as needed if medical facilities in Missouri become unable to keep up with an increased number of COVID-19 patients.
Several potential sites are located in the Kansas City metro area including Hy-Vee Arena, the former Kemper Arena at 1800 Genessee St.; and Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, located off Interstate 70 in Independence.
Other possible locations are: The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena in Springfield, Legget and Platt Arena in Joplin, the Show-Me Center in Cape Girardeau and Hearnes Arena in Columbia.
State agencies, according to a release, partnered with the Missouri Association of Councils of Government and the Cole County Commission to purchase and distribute 125 ventilators using $2.8 million in Community Block Grant funding.
During the briefing, state leaders said Missouri businesses also helped create or procure personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer for health care workers, nursing homes, first responders and nonprofits.
