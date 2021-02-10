This week, the state launched the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a secure registry tool to assist Missourians in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The navigator can be found online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator.
“Although vaccine supply nationwide is still quite limited, this registration process will help connect Missourians with more avenues to receive a vaccine,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “This will not only provide support for Missouri citizens, but also help our team determine where the greatest demands for vaccines exist throughout the state.”
The navigator allows individuals to register for a vaccine, indicating their desire to be vaccinated. They will then complete a questionnaire to determine their eligibility based on Missouri’s priority phases. Registrants will be notified upon activation of each phase and alerted when they become eligible. Individuals will then be able to seek vaccination from their health care provider if they have vaccines available or view mass vaccination events and other providers in their area.
In addition to helping individuals register for a vaccine, the navigator will remind registrants when it is time to schedule their second dose. Both vaccines currently authorized for use require two doses, and the second dose is critical to ensure individual and community protection," states a governor's office press release.
“A crucial part of this process is for people to follow up for the second dose in order for them to be fully vaccinated and protected against COVID-19,” said Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams. “This system uses best practices to ensure patients and providers follow through with that second dose for the maximum amount of protection.”
The navigator will also integrate with ShowMeVax, the state’s immunization database for providers. Vaccination events using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for scheduling will enable coordinators to load vaccination administration data into the system and avoid cumbersome data entry.
