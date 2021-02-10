Missouri's updated vaccination numbers

To date, more than 698,400 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Missourians across the state. More than 531,000, or 8.7%, of Missourians have received an initial dose vaccination. On Thursday, Feb. 4, Missouri hit its highest daily record for doses administered with 47,761 doses given in a single day.

Despite the rise in vaccine distribution, Missouri still lags behind much of the United States in terms of how many eligible residents have been vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Sunday. Feb. 7, 43.2 million vaccines have been administered around the nation. The states with the lowest percentage of residents vaccinated are Missouri, Iowa, Tennessee, Alabama, Kansas and Idaho.

A complete copy of the CDC's state report for the week of Feb. 7 is attached to this article online at mycouriertribune.com.