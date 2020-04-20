State leaders talk priorities before April 27 return

While the statewide stay-home order issued by Gov. Parson has been extended to May 3 for nonessential businesses, state legislative leaders plan to return to Jefferson City Monday, April 27, to deal with the state's budget.
Ahead of their return, representatives and senators from across the Northland discussed their priorities with the Courier-Tribune and whether they had concerns about returning to the Capitol under social distancing recommendations.
Jon Carpenter
Rep. Jon Carpenter, a Democrat is House District 15 that includes part of Kansas City in Clay County, said he wants to see leaders talk about the economic fallout related the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lots of people are struggling, there are job losses, economic challenges. The number of people dying in Missouri and those families being affected, this is a significant tragedy," he said.
Carpenter said like any place that will have people gathering amid social distancing, a challenge of returning to the Capitol includes staying healthy while doing the work of the state.
“If we take that risk, I want to see work on legislation to work on the current situation, not spending time on partisan bills or special interest bills,” he explained. “What we need to be doing is address the coronavirus and the resulting hardship. Those I have spoken with here at home want to see strong economic steps to help workers and families get through this difficult period in their lives. We don't need to return so the majority can work on repealing Clean Missouri.”
The Clean Missouri amendment was passed by 62% of voters in 2018, but repealing at least part of it in 2020 is a top priority for some lawmakers. The constitutional amendment was billed as a way to clean up politics through campaign contribution caps, limiting the powers of lobbyists and revamping the redistricting process.
Mark Ellebracht
Rep. Mark Ellebracht, a Democrat representing House District 17 that includes parts of Liberty, said he's been ready to go back for weeks to deal with the state's budget.
“We are planning our budget on what we project will we coming in. Most are expecting far lower revenues with so many folks out of work and many businesses doing less business. We know the budget is a big challenge. As always, the budget is a reflection of the legislature's priorities. I'm optimistic that there will be give and take. Hopefully, we will be able to come to some agreements so that the working people in Missouri are taken care of.”
Ellebracht said he has spoken with several constituents in his district, with some requesting help to file unemployment and others asking about small business help.
“My constituents are being hurt, but I am hoping that we are all going to be thoughtful in working through this crisis,” he said.
Noel Shull
Rep. Noel Shull, a Republican in House District 16 representing part of Kansas City, isn't sure he will head back to Jefferson City next week as he has been helping his wife deal with health issues.
“I know we have to pass the budget and that is the main thing that has to happen,” he said. “I believe there may be a special session later on. My assistants have been fielding calls, and I know we have also been aiding those filing for unemployment.”
Lauren Arthur
Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat in District 17 representing part of Gladstone, Liberty and North Kansas City, said returning April 27 concerns her as she has heard about peak infection dates related to coronavirus.
“With that, we have a constitutional requirement to pass a balanced budget, but there is a lot we can do to help families at this time,” she said. “We need to be supporting rural hospitals. We can be revisiting laws for unemployment insurance and modernize those. We can look at workers rights and benefits. Most importantly, absentee voting needs to be a topic. We will have elections in June. I hope things will return to normal, but I don't want people to have to make a decision about their health or their right to vote.”
Arthur said the budget should include relief efforts to help restaurants, breweries and distilleries.
“Workers are struggling to make ends meet,” she said. “However, I don't want to see the stay-at-home order terminated too early or we could have a longer second order. I am proud of Clay County residents who have stepped up to the plate, helping their families and communities to stay safe and supported.”
Jim Neely
Rep. Jim Neely of District 8, a Republican serving parts of Holt, said he thinks it's odd the governor extended the stay-at-home order while the legislative session will resume as scheduled April 27.
Neely, who is running against Parson for the state's top elected position, said it is better to let healthy people go back to work and keep those who are sick or at-risk under stay-at-home orders.
"People need to get back to work," Neely said. "People in the nursing homes are good. Some may even be the best they've ever been because fewer people are coming through. Nurses are giving better care. I can't speak to jails or other high population areas, but nursing homes are good. We need to open (the economy) back up."
Ken Wilson
Rep. Ken Wilson, a Republican serving District 12 including Smithville, said the extension of stay-home orders from the state disappointed him.
“I thought it would expire and we would go about our business,” he said. “This whole thing impacts the district. Small businesses are hurt, the economy is hurt. If this order had been lifted and we could all go on about our business, … business could open up. I don't care if you are in District 12, Kansas City or Joplin, it is all the same. Nobody can do any business this way. I'm afraid there will be businesses that will not recover.”
Though the stay-at-home order has people staying in, Wilson said he supports elected leaders returning to Jefferson City April 27.
“It remains yet to be seen what our work day is going to look like,” he said. “Are we going to be restricted to our offices? Are we going to be restricted in how many people can be in the chamber to vote? … How are you going to debate if you are the only person on the floor? … I question how efficient and effective our work environment is going to be. That is my only issue.”
Though he wishes more businesses could open up in some capacity, Wilson said he thinks the state is doing a good job responding to the pandemic, but that the federal government is not.
“I'm really disappointed in this stimulus thing, all the pork that was put in it,” Wilson said. “All the different programs that were funded that have nothing to do with this virus. All that money should have been redistributed to all the small business loans …. I just think politics have been played throughout this whole crisis, and that is a tragedy.”
