One of the state’s first mass vaccine sites in Missouri and the first in the state’s northwest region began offering free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, Jan. 29, but the site is located in Andrew County.
In a thread on Twitter, Gov. Mike Parson shared a generic map of the state and the nine regions Thursday, Jan. 28, stating what counties will contain this week’s mass vaccination sites. Clay County, part of the northwest region, is located in Region H.
Mass vaccination sites will be operational this week in each of the nine @MSHPTrooperGHQ regions of the state. This week's sites:A - Pettis B - RandolphC - Lincoln D - Jasper/NewtonE - Cape GirardeauF - AudrainG - HowellH - Andrew I - Pulaski pic.twitter.com/OrVImnHL2t— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 28, 2021
Region H’s site that opened Friday is a drive-thru at First Baptist Church in Savannah. The site is one of the 27 across the state distributing doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Missourians in Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tiers 1 and 2 of the state’s plan. Site locations in each of the nine regions are expected to change in coming weeks.
“The purpose of these vaccination teams is to support our existing vaccinators and provide an additional vaccination source for eligible Missourians who may otherwise have a hard time receiving a vaccine,” stated Parson in a release.
Registration for this week’s site in Savannah was open to the public via the Andrew County Health Department’s website, but was shut down last week after all vaccination spots were quickly filled.
“Doses will go only to people who already signed up at the health department’s website and who have been contacted by phone,” reports The Savannah Reporter, the local newspaper in Savannah. “… Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away.”
Statewide criticism
Missourians across the state, including in Clay County, have been critical of the state’s plan rollout and site locations. Missourians are also expressing frustration about the lack of clear information on how to register for vaccinations as well when vaccines will be available.
According to the CDC, Missouri has the worst vaccination rate in the country. According to the state’s dashboard at showmestrong.mo.gov/data/public-health/vaccine, as of Friday, 350,555 Missourians received at least one dose of the vaccine while 106,885 have received both of the required doses. In comparison, the state’s total population is estimated at more than 6.1 million. According to the state's new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard that breaks down demographic data of those who has received the vaccine, those most vaccinated are 85 or older, representing roughly 16% of those vaccinated to date.
Clay County is the fifth most populous county in the state. It, along with Jackson County and St. Louis County, which include most of Kansas City and St. Louis respectively, are not listed as locations for state mass vaccination sites.
“Why aren’t there vaccination sites in 13 out of the 14 most populous counties?” questioned Random Guy 495 of the governor Thursday on Twitter.
“Very scattershot communication. People in the thread want to know how to sign up. What does this map tell people? See how you’re bad at this? Hire someone who can communicate information,” said Nikki Speech said of the governor’s map released Thursday on Twitter.
Clay County efforts
Two of Clay County’s largest hospitals, Liberty Hospital and North Kansas City, saw at least a week delay in getting vaccines from the state for frontline health care workers at the onset of the vaccination plan. Since then, doses of the vaccine ordered by health care facilities including Clay County Public Health Center have been limited, with facilities getting less than what was ordered without explanation as to why.
The county health center received its first shipment of the vaccine around the first week of January and began vaccinating those in Phase 1A of the state’s plan, which includes frontline health care workers. At the health center, those in Phase 1A are still the only group able to get the vaccine.
Liberty resident Bonnie Bartram, who is over 65 and part of the latest priority groups currently eligible for vaccination, told the Courier-Tribune when she inquired at the public health center this week about when vaccines would be available for those in other tiers, she was told the center had no vaccines and didn’t know when more would arrive.
The lack of vaccine distribution is a source of frustration for public health officials who are under pressure from the public. Gary Zaborac, director of Clay County Public Health Center, said previous reports from other local leaders that the county health agency is getting 975 doses of the vaccine weekly are inaccurate.
“We have been ordering every week. Unfortunately, the state doesn’t fill every order. We have only received two pallets of 975 each to date. This week we received zero despite having placed an order. This is happening all over Missouri,” CCPHC Director Gary Zaborac told the Courier-Tribune Thursday.
Zaborac later said each week the health center orders a pallet of 975 doses on Wednesday. If the health center will receive the requested shipment, an email is sent to the health organization from the state the following Tuesday, stating the order will be delivered the following day.
If the order is not filled, no email or reason why is given, said Zaborac.
"It is very frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody. I just ask that people be patient, which is a tough thing to do right now," he said.
Clay County residents interested in the vaccine can fill out a form at the county public health center website, clayhealth.com. However, filling out the form is not registration for receiving a vaccine from the county health agency.
"I know we have a lot of folks, over 20,000 so far, that have filled out the vaccine interest form on our website. There are a lot of people that want it. There are a lot of people in this organization that want to get it to them," Zaborac said. "We've got to have vaccine to give it to them, that's the bottom line."
While local agencies are seeing lags in getting shipments of vaccines, businesses outside of county public health are also vaccinating people in Clay County. According to the state dashboard, 14,495 doses have been administered to date in Clay County, with 3,640 receiving both required doses.
To help get more vaccine shots into the arms of Clay Countians, entities across the county including the health center are working to get mass vaccination sites up and running in the coming days and weeks. These sites are outside the state’s mass vaccination sites. Liberty Fire Chief John Mills and Sara Cooke, Liberty city assistant administrator and strategic communications officer, are leading these task force efforts that also include Liberty Hospital, North Kansas City Hospital and the cities of Pleasant Valley, Excelsior Springs, Gladstone, Kearney, North Kansas City and Smithville.
Zaborac said a location for the local mass vaccination site should be announced "sooner rather than later." When those details are released, they will be published in the Courier-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.