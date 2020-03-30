State reduces barriers to medical care, food during pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday, March 30, a waiver granting full reciprocity, meaning privileges, to physicians and surgeons from other states who wish to assist Missourians during the COVID-19 crisis.
In a press briefing, Parson said the purpose for this action is to allow health care professionals to provide care in areas of significant need during this public health crisis.
"It is critical that our health professionals be able to treat Missourians during the COVID-19 crisis. We must provide more flexibility and alternative delivery methods for professionals in other states to provide care in Missouri," Parson said. "Our goal is to provide as much access to care as possible for the sake of all Missourians."
According to a press release, this effort will help remove the barrier of government licensure issues. During this state of emergency in Missouri, physicians and surgeons licensed in another state can provide care to Missouri citizens, in person or using telehealth options, as long as they are actively licensed in another state and their license has not been disciplined.
Additionally, at the request of the Missouri State Board of Nursing and the Missouri Board for the Healing Arts, Parson temporarily waived the regulation requiring that a collaborating physician and an advanced practice registered nurse be within 75 miles of each other.
"This waiver expands the ability of health care professionals to directly serve the needs of all citizens during the COVID-19 outbreak," the press release states, "and reduces travel of both patients and providers, which will help reduce the spread of the virus."
In addition to Parson's office, the Missouri Department of Social Services continues to take action and ensure Missouri's most vulnerable citizens have the support they need to stay healthy, the release states. Acting Director Jennifer Tidball provided an update during today's briefing.
Tidball listed the following developments:
• DSS will temporarily suspend Food Stamp applicant interviews as a condition of eligibility for applications received in March and April.
• DSS will make a special payment to Child Care Subsidy providers to ensure they are paid no less in the month of March than the average of their payments for the preceding three months.
• MO HealthNet is increasing communication with providers through extensive provider outreach efforts. Providers can now email billing questions regarding COVID-19 to covid-19@dss.mo.gov.
• DSS is developing a food assistance community resource list that will be posted on the DSS website. The department is also working with the Food Bank Association to help ensure Missourians have access to food.
• The Family Support Division Call Center, reachable by calling (855) 373-4636, is now open seven days a week, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The state will continue to procure Personal Protective Equipment for hospitals, law enforcement, first responders and other emergency service personnel, the release states.
