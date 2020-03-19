Storage companies offer units free for 30 days

With growing reports of dorm-dwelling college students being displaced by closing campuses around the country in relation to COVID-19, companies like U-Haul and Two Men and a Truck are offering free storage for 30 days in an effort to help.
“President John 'JT' Taylor announced that U-Haul will extend 30 days of free self-storage at U-Haul owned and operated facilities to help college students impacted by unforeseen schedule changes at their universities,” a press release states. “The free month applies to new customers with college IDs and is a limited-time offer subject to availability.”
Typically a practice shown during natural disasters, this is the first time U-Haul has extended this offer companywide.
“We don't know how every student is affected,” Taylor said. “But we know they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do.”
Those interested can visit uhaul.com or call 1-800-GO-UHAUL.
It's not only U-Haul offering storage, Two Men and a Truck has the same mentality.
“We started by advertising this to college students,” Kansas City franchisee Curtis Newman said. “But as this goes on, anyone who falls into hardship due to the coronavirus is welcome to use a storage unit for 30 days free. ... it is not just for students.”
Newman said there is a storage facility with 40 available units near Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums, 9301 E. 47th St. in Kansas City.
Those interested in using the Two Men and a Truck facility can go online or call 393-0441 to work up an estimate regarding the size unit they'll need. Additionally, the company is offering discounts for moving services or guests can move items themselves. The company provides locks for each unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.