The governor’s office approved an extension of the allocation of funds from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to support Missourians wishing to serve or those currently serving as substitute teachers during the staffing challenges Missouri schools are facing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This opportunity for reimbursement, as well as the newly approved alternative route to obtain a substitute teaching certificate, was first announced in October as a way to address the substitute teaching shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” states a release from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
This alternative certification route allows individuals who possess a high school diploma or its equivalent to complete a 20-hour online training to be eligible for a substitute certificate. There is a $50 application fee for the certificate as well as a $175 online training fee.
DESE will use the identified CRF funding to reimburse any individual who has paid the application fee between Nov. 5, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Reimbursement will begin after March 31. DESE will also use CRF funds to reimburse any individual who has paid the online training fee from Nov. 5, 2020 through Feb. 28, 2021. The online training program, Frontline, will begin processing those reimbursements after Feb. 28.
“There is no action required by the substitute teachers to be reimbursed; the payment method used to pay these fees will be automatically credited. To qualify for the alternative route to substitute teacher certification, individuals must complete the online training by Feb. 28,” state the DESE release.
Substitute teacher candidates must also pay $41.75 for a fingerprint background check for each local education agency in which the substitute teacher intends to work. Substitute teachers may pay this fee multiple times if they work in multiple local education agencies.
CRF funding is also available for local education agencies that choose to reimburse substitute teachers working in their schools for the required background check fee. The individual must have completed their fingerprint background check between Nov. 5 and March 31, 2021. To access these CRF funds, the local education agency must submit to DESE an application and a list of those individuals to be reimbursed. The application is due by March 31.
More information about these reimbursements as well as recent updates to substitute certification rules can be found on DESE’s substitute teacher webpage.
