Superintendents balancing educational needs, community pressure to open schools

Todd Schuetz
Matthew Miller
Kearney, Smithville and Liberty school district superintendents said they are juggling the need to educate students with keeping students and staff safe when considering a 100% to return to classrooms for all students.
A key safety factor being considered by district leaders in regard to the ultimate return to classrooms is COVID-19 vaccinations for educators.
Currently, all three school districts have elementary students on a 100% in-class schedule and older students in secondary levels either attending on a hybrid schedule or 100% virtually.
Smithville
Todd Schuetz, Smithville superintendent, wants all school staff vaccinated as soon as possible.
“We continue to knock on all the doors we can,” he said. “We are having conversations with the area hospitals. We have obviously made our staff aware of the mass vaccination site and provided them with the link to sign up for that site.”
The district is also looking at Consiglio Wellness Center, a clinic out of Blue Springs that serves the Smithville School District.
“Various other districts are members as well,” Schuetz said. “The clinic has come out for flu shots and biometric screenings. If they are approved by the state, they could come on site and administer the vaccine, too. They are a partner we definitely have. It’s just dependent on how quickly they get their hands on vaccines. It would be the quickest and most convenient method.”
In recent Smithville surveys, 83% of teachers reported wanting vaccination and feeling vaccination would make them more comfortable to return to full classrooms.
“I truly want to bring kids back, but I and the leadership have an obligation to provide the safest model for our students,” he said. “The discussion is ongoing and the whole pandemic scenario has been ever-evolving. I know there are naysayers out there. We want our kids back full time, too. None of us signed up for this distance learning. However, it’s about safety. There is hope on the horizon.”
Kearney
Like Schuetz, Kearney Superintendent Matt Miller wants staff vaccinated. He said the district is receiving pressure from the community to open schools back up, but he is banking on the district’s task force’s work to make sure decisions are not made in haste, but with solid numbers.
“Even with some of the new CDC guidelines, Clay County is still in the red,” he said. “There is a reason for hope, but I don’t want to see things rushed and then have lots of staff and student quarantines, plus possibly some school closings.”
Miller said while there has been pressure to open schools, a majority of district patrons are supportive of the district’s position in regard to vaccination.
“There are detractors, but we listen to them all,” he said.
Summers Pharmacy and other partner efforts for vaccines are being looked into, Miller said.
“If possible, we might be able to see vaccination clinics at the district,” he explained. “We may have those people at Summers Pharmacy, local EMTs and, perhaps, some UMKC pharmacy students.”
Liberty
In terms of Liberty School District efforts, Superintendent Jeremy Tucker shared two letters — one sent to parents and students, another provided to staff.
“We remain committed to exploring opportunities to provide additional in-person learning experiences for our secondary students, if and when it is deemed safe to do so by local, state and federal health officials,” he wrote.
Tucker said the leadership team continues to work on return-to-learn scenarios for secondary, in-person learners this semester.
Plans being explored include increasing in-person learning to four days per week for several of subgroups including students with disabilities and those at risk of failing and allowing all secondary students the option to move to four days per week and continue Wednesdays as virtual.
“We too desire to increase in-person learning opportunities, but will only do so in a learning environment that is as safe and healthy as possible for our staff and students. … As we approach the one-year anniversary since the start of the pandemic, we have been proud of the fact that we have been able to continue in-person learning, uninterrupted, since the beginning of the school year,” Tucker wrote.
As for vaccinations, Tucker said availability and Missouri priority tiers have been hurdles in recent weeks.
“It remains our plan to host a vaccine clinic on site at an LPS facility for all interested staff. All LPS employees will be eligible to receive the vaccination through an LPS partnership. When a date is finalized, more information will be made available to staff,” he wrote. “Of the staff surveyed, approximately 80% shared they planned to receive the vaccine when made available.”
School district leaders said they hope to be able to make a decision about classroom returns following spring break in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.