Synergy seeks donations for people in need

Synergy Services is seeking donations during the coronavirus pandemic, in an effort to keep well stocked for the Domestic Violence Center, Children's Center and Synergy House which have remained open.
Synergy Services provides 24-hour care and housing to vulnerable individuals, children and teens, a press release states. During stay-at-home orders, the need of Synergy services is likely to increase.
Monetary gifts, which are most efficient, can be contributed to Synergy Services by visiting synergyservices.org/get-involved/Donate-Money.
Additionally, there is an increased need for individual items. Things including hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, gloves and face masks are at the top of the list of needed items. A full list of emergency needs can be found attached to this story online at MyCourierTribune.com.
To adhere to Kansas City guidelines of self-quarantine, items are requested to be ordered for delivery through Walmart.com or Smile.Amazon.com to:
400 E. 6th St.
Parkville, MO 64152.
Drop-off donations also will be accepted. For more information contact Claire Sundermeyer at csundermeyer@synergyservices.org.
