During the outbreak of COVID-19, people around the world have experienced mental distress. With COVID-19 leaving many sick, isolated at home or possibly unemployed, pandemic-related worries, anxiety and loneliness are common feelings.
“Whether you’ve lost a job, become ill or are having trouble adjusting to the new norm, the most important thing you can do is accept that your No. one priority is taking care of yourself,” said North Kansas City Hospital Medical Director of Psychiatry Todd Hill.
Tips for good mental health
You lost your job:
• Don’t take it personally and understand that this was out of your control and you’re not alone.
• Make securing benefits your new job. You’re struggling with the new norm.
• Maintain a routine, especially as it relates to sleep and exercise.
• At the same time, embrace change. For instance, mix it up by watching a comedy or playing a game.
• Practice physical distancing and remember that social distancing does not mean social isolation. Stay connected.
• Reframe your thinking, replacing negative thoughts with positive ones.
You have kids at home, or you live alone:
• If you have kids at home, limit their exposure to the news. Instead, lead them in an age-appropriate discussion and act as their example, showing them how to deal with stress in a healthy way.
• If you live alone, leverage technology to stay connected.
