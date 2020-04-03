Beginning Saturday, April 4, Target stores nationwide will actively monitor and, when needed, limit the total number of people inside based on the store's specific square footage, according to a corporate press release.
The Targets in Clay County are in Wilshire Plaza, 9220 NE Barry Road, just across the Interstate 35 bridge from Liberty; the Twin Creek shopping area at 8420 N. Madison Avenue; and Chouteau Crossing at 4375 Chouteau Trafficway.
As families continue to visit Target stores for the food, medicine and essential supplies they need, the company made the decision for additional physical distancing and safety measures, including providing non-surgical face masks and gloves for team members to wear on the job.
“We’re incredibly proud of the commitment our more than 350,000 frontline team members have demonstrated to ensure millions of guests can count on Target and we’ll continue to focus our efforts on supporting them,” said John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer. “The measures we’re announcing today are aimed at ensuring we are creating a safe environment for the guests who continue to turn to Target, while also providing our team with additional resources as they fulfill an essential service in communities across the country.”
If metering is needed, a team member will help guests into a designated waiting area outside with social distancing markers, while others will guide guests inside the store and keep things moving quickly and conveniently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.