Tax Day now July 15

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced an IRS ruling that Tax Day is moved to July 15 from April 15.
The ruling covers both 2019 tax returns and payments due as well as estimated tax payments and is for both for individuals and businesses.
“At @realDonaldTrump’s direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” he wrote on Twitter.
A bill setting the new date is pending in Congress.
“By making the administrative ruling now, the Treasury Department provides certainty to taxpayers without waiting for Congress to act,” states a release on the change.
