While the state will not declare educators eligible for COVID-19 vaccines for another week, under the federal program rollout, they can get vaccines at federal partnering pharmacy locations starting this week.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced he wanted teachers nationwide to be fast-tracked for vaccination.

“We want every educator, school staff member and childcare worker to receive at least one shot by the end of the month of March,” he said.

Biden’s plan for school staffers is part of the federal pharmacy program and is separate from the state’s guidelines, where teachers are part of Phase 2, Tier 3, which includes communication infrastructure personnel and others. The difference in eligibility means these educators will have to wait until next week to receive a vaccine from sites getting state dose allotments but can get shots from sites receiving federal allotments this week.

“Go to the CDC website,” David Kessler, Biden’s COVID-19 response chief science officer of what teachers can do to learn more and prepare to get a vaccine. “You will see the participating pharmacies that you can go to and then go to their webpage. If you’re a teacher, if you’re a childcare worker, if you’re a staff worker, if you’re a bus driver in a school, you are eligible.”

Pharmacies in Missouri participating in the federal program include CVS, Hy-Vee, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

To learn more about CDC guidelines and federal program pharmacies, visit cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/retail-pharmacy-program/participating-pharmacies.html.

