As businesses start reopening, water departments around the area are encouraging refreshing the water in the shops and restaurants.
As many buildings have been mostly vacant for several weeks or longer due to stay-at-home orders because of COVID-19, the water in the internal plumbing is stale from sitting idle, states a release from the American Water Works Association. Before reopening, facility owners and/or managers run all faucets and fixtures to make sure the pipes are providing the freshest water possible.
It's important to note, however, that each building's water system is unique, according to the American Water Works Association. This flushing could take several minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.