The Bounceback: Cities returning to pre-COVID operations after mask requirement ended

With the lifting of the Clay County Public Health emergency order related to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday, May 14, cities across the Northland are following suit and ending mask mandates, physical distancing requirements and other spread mitigation protocols.

Kearney

“As of noon today, the Clay County Public Health Emergency Order will have expired. Masks will not be required and safe distancing will not be enforced,” said Kearney City Administrator Jim Eldridge in an email about City Hall and Board of Aldermen meetings Friday, May 14. “We are returning the board room to normal seating, although citizens can still participate (in public meetings) by Zoom or by telephone and may also view the meeting on YouTube live. That information remains on the agenda.”

City Hall, located at 100 E. Washington St., will be open to the public during normal office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Kearney aldermanic agendas are available online at ci.kearney.mo.us/Agendas-and-Minutes.asp. The city will hold its next board of aldermen meeting Monday, May 17. The city's You Tube channel is available at youtube.com/channel/UCYdRhAShDOj2qL9GQMrswVA

“We are operating under the premise that people are free individuals and responsible and will obey or will take heed to the CDC’s recommendations,” Eldridge told the Courier-Tribune Friday. “I think that’s what our Clay County Public Health Department is saying too. There’s no emergency order any more.”

Liberty

In Liberty, boards, commissions and committee meetings will begin transitioning to in person and at regularly scheduled times. Meetings of the City Council are held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at 101 E. Kansas St.

"For those cases that require/allow for public comment, such comments may be accepted in person or via email and read into the record during the month of June,” states a Liberty release.

Starting June 14, council meetings will resume in person in council chambers at the regularly scheduled time.

“Social distancing will still be in place for the City Council, staff and members of the public. Members of the public who have an item on the agenda, including those providing public hearing comments, will be given first priority for seating,” states the release.

Council meetings will still be available online. Information on how to view the meeting will be provided the Thursday preceding each meeting in City Hall or online at libertyMissouri.gov/LibertyLive. For June, public hearing comments will be accepted in person and via email at publiccomment@libertymo.gov.

“No in-person comments will be accepted under citizen’s participation during the month of June,” states the city release. “These comments/questions are to be submitted to the publiccomment@libertymo.gov email. They will be provided to City Council members in their entirety and also read into the record. This stipulation will be reevaluated at the end of June.”

Liberty Community Center is fully open and outdoor pools will open as planned May 29.

“Liberty Community Center plans to continue offering virtual options to members for the land group exercise classes through the end of May. Masks will still be required on the Liberty Access Bus per federal guidelines,” states the release.

Smithville

While Smithville is on board to comply with updated county and CDC guidance, City Hall remains under renovation and therefore is not open to the public.

The city was an early adopter of digital meeting availability and has been posting their public meetings on social media and livestreaming them for years. Aldermen meet in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month and in work sessions as necessary. Those meetings will temporarily remain digital-only due to City Hall’s renovation and are available on You Tube via youtube.com/channel/UCurXPsuaDW-KoedYNW1H-ng and Facebook at @SmithvilleMissouri.

“Should be in person in July or August,” Mayor Damien Boley told the Courier-Tribune Friday of leadership’s plans to resume in-person meetings this summer.

Despite county and all city mask and physical distancing updates, businesses, places of worship and schools can still require masks, social distancing and other restrictions at their discretion.

“It’s still up to businesses and they own their property. So if they want you wear a mask, you need to oblige them,” said Eldridge.