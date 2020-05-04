The Bounceback: Clay County public buildings remain closed until June 1

County facilities opening dates

May 16: county parks and recreation office, marina bait shops at Camp Branch and Paradise Pointe at Smithville Lake, fishing and pontoon boat rentals at Camp Branch

June 1: County Administration Building and Shrader Building in downtown Liberty, Clay County Annex in Kansas City, Clay County Historic Sites and county Highway Department office

A complete copy of the plan is attached to the online version of this article at www.mycouriertribune.com.