The Bounceback: Facebook group encourages community to 'adopt' graduating seniors

LIBERTY — Graduating seniors from Liberty, Liberty North and those who live in the Liberty district boundaries but attend St. Pius X High School or Northland Christian Academy are finding fans from all over the area.
Started more than three weeks ago by two moms who don’t even have gradating seniors, the Facebook group known as Liberty/Liberty North/Northland Christian/St. Pius X Adopt A Senior 2020 has blossomed.
Kimberly McQuery has two students in the Liberty School District – a fifth grader and an eighth grader. The idea to start a Liberty-based group started after she got involved with a national “adoption” group because of a friend’s child in Texas.
“I knew it was a wonderful idea,” she said. “Initially, I reached out to friends with seniors and everyone saw the upside to the group. In just a few weeks, the group blossomed to 1,000 members and more than 300 seniors have been adopted.”
The adoption is a way to shower a graduating senior with gifts and add joy to their days as school is being finished out at home.
“We are having families drop off gifts on front porches to keep physical distancing,” McQuery said. “Daily, we are getting new members and families are adding their seniors to the page.”
Local businesses joined in with drawings for graduate cakes and a photo shoot.
“Holly has really been a big help to me and joined right beside me in sharing this story,” McQuery said. “We both decided this has been a weird year for everyone, but especially for the seniors.”
Leighton-Floyd has a junior at Liberty North and a fourth grader at Lillian Schumacher, but knew it was the right thing to do to come alongside McQuery and share the story.
“We have seen families put a picture of their senior up and some biographical information,” she said. “It’s strangers, friends, family and more who are stepping up for these porch drop-offs. The drop-offs are often candy, flowers, other treats. They are individualized and so sweet.”
Leighton-Floyd and her children adopted four seniors.
“We believe that there are probably close to 400 seniors at Liberty and another 400 at Liberty North,” she said. “Then you add those students from the two parochial schools. It’s a significant number to adopt. It’s about showering them with love. It’s been a spring of disappointment. I believe we have a platform to make them feel better.”
Leighton-Floyd’s oldest son has seniors as friends so she has heard the sad stories.
“The more hands we have, the more we can give,” she said. “Honestly, I hope to see this continue next year.”
McQuery agrees with the idea of continuing the Facebook group and showing support for graduates.
“It would be great to keep honoring the seniors,” she said. “This can be a sign of encouragement from the community as they make those big life choices such as college, the military, a trade school or so on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.