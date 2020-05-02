LIBERTY — While the county has provided guidelines for the recovery phase that begins Monday May 4, businesses are making the decisions about how they will open and whether they will or not on that first day.
Ashley Backs, owner-operator at Hello Lovely Salon & Spa at 28 S. Main St. in downtown Liberty, said all her stylists are independent contractors.
“They are setting their own opening dates as they and their clients feel safe to return,” she said. “As a salon owner, the space will be available for them to return on May 4 per the Clay County Public Health Center's guidelines.”
Backs said some stylists are returning Monday while five others are planning for on May 11.
“This is a personal decision for each of them,” she said. “I do know they are all very ready to see their clients and work their craft again.”
Other shops around the Square will open Monday as well. Petals and Potpourri, 1 E. Kansas St., will reopen, while places such as Bittersweet Apothecary, 111 N. Water St., are holding off until Saturday, May 16. According to the store website, the business will be open on Saturdays only to evaluate how the recovery is progressing.
Marcie Hanson, owner of Scrumptious Catering, has attempted to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her small staff has continued to cater lunches for two of the four day care and learning centers they serve, but with much lower numbers, she said.
“To keep things going, the team has been preparing preprepared, frozen, ready-to-cook meals for pickup and delivery,” she said. “It's been helpful. Right now, I have a few events on the books for August. I had a lot of graduation parties and weddings that I refunded. A couple postponed until next year. I don't see things getting better until at least August or September.”
Hanson said Scrumptious Catering received a small Paycheck Protection Program loan that has given her business breathing room.
Shawn Barber, president and co-founder of CONRAD's and Stables Grill, restaurants in Liberty and Kearney, said he is reluctant to fully open the restaurants.
“As always, our priority is to keep our community and our staff safe,” he said. “We will be monitoring how things start next week. We believe that opening responsibly is extremely important. Unfortunately, there is no way to know exactly when the right time is. Therefore, we will carefully monitor what happens during the county reopening and make decisions based on the information we have. We are very excited to get back to doing what we do and we are looking forward to seeing our guests inside our building," he said.
Barber said he wants to see some confidence built up.
“I don't want to open up and then have to close again quickly because there are COVID-19 spikes,” he said. “We are not as nimble as other businesses. The best thing we can do is to continue to look at data.”
While he waits, the two restaurants will continue to offer carryout.
“I don't want to jump blindly,” Barber said. “We've made a lot of investment and paid a heavy price.”
