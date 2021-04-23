The Bounceback: Social distancing indoors, occupancy limits lifted for Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County's Public Health Emergency Order was updated and went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Clay County will now move into Phase 3 of its COVID-19 Recovery Plan.
Key points and changes are:
• All residents 16 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated.
• Masks will continue to be required while indoors, but social distancing indoors, while recommended, is no longer required.
• Masks are no longer required outdoors, but are still recommended when social distancing guidelines cannot be met.
• All occupancy limits are lifted.
The order is set to expire at Friday, May 28, unless it is amended, rescinded, superseded or extended.
According to Clay County Public Health, "improvements in the number of COVID-19 cases reported, hospital capacity and number of residents vaccinated," have allowed the county to move forward in its recovery plan.
For more information about Clay County’s emergency order, recovery plan and COVID-19 vaccination and testing resources, visit clayhealth.com/recovery.
