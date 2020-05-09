The Bounceback: Workers at Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo to return May 18

CLAYCOMO — Ford is targeting a phased restart for its North America operations including the Ford Assembly Plant in Claycomo beginning May 18, including restarting vehicle production in North America and bringing back the first wave of employees that are not able to do their jobs remotely, according to a company press release.
“We’ve been working intently with state and federal governments, our union partners and a cross-section of our workforce to reopen our North American facilities,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “We have reopened our facilities in China, successfully begun our phased restart in Europe and have been producing medical equipment in Michigan for more than six weeks and are using the lessons from all of that to ensure we are taking the right precautions to help keep our workforce here safe.”
In this phased restart, Ford’s North American parts depots will resume full operations on Monday, May 11. On May 18, Ford’s North American assembly plants previously operating on three-shift patterns will return with two-shifts, most two-shift plants will return on one shift and most one-shift plants will operate on one shift.
The ramp-up process will be gradual as workers adjust to the new health and safety protocols and the entire supply chain comes up to speed.
“We’ve developed these safety protocols in coordination with our union partners, especially the UAW, and we all know it will take time to adjust to them,” said Gary Johnson, Ford’s Chief Manufacturing and Labor Officer. “We are in this together and plan to return to our normal operating patterns as soon as we are confident the system is ready to support.”
Ford is implementing a staggered approach to bring back approximately 12,000 “location-dependent” employees who are not able to do their jobs remotely, encompassing functions including product development, IT, facilities management and more. The staggered approach allows Ford to effectively implement new safety protocols and provide proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for all employees as they return to work.
Safety protocols include: daily online employee and visitor self-certifications completed before work each day; no-touch temperature scans upon arrival; required face masks for everyone entering a Ford facility; safety glasses with side shields or face shields will be required when jobs don’t allow for social distancing; an additional time between shifts for cleaning.
