In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, now referred to by many as to the Great Adaptation, there are many heroes to thank. Many are those you’d expect, like doctors, nurses, paramedics, first responders and other health care workers who, despite massive shortages in personal protective equipment, rush regularly toward the danger of getting ill to treat those who need it most. These professionals not only deserve our thanks during the current crisis, but our thanks each day because they routinely put themselves at personal risk to save the lives of others.
Many other heroes however, are just now starting to be thrust into a deserved spotlight. These are workers who, despite often low pay and little to no benefits in regular circumstances, still show up for work to keep people fed and stocked with the supplies while the rest of us are asked to work from or stay home to flatten the curve of infection rates.
While an estimated 163 million Americans are under shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders according to the New York Times, these grocery store employees, delivery men and women, food service employees, distribution center workers, farmers, truck drivers and others in the supply chain that support them, continue to work despite being some of the most at risk because of the number of people they may have contact with as they ensure our stores remain stocked so we all have access to the food and basic necessities we need.
According to Forbes magazine, annual turnover among these types of frontline employees has historically been high, oftentimes exceeding 100% in some industries. While these workers are often treated and seen as easily replaceable, the coronavirus pandemic is proving they are indispensable to our global way of life and economy. Large-scale retailers, states and county governments across the nation are now starting to see the critical role these workers play in our everyday lives and have begun offering them protections and services like barriers at checkout counters, temporary pay increases and state child care and health benefits in some cases.
I encourage retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target to continue these employee support efforts and urge their company leaders and us all to remember the vital role these employees play in more certain times as well. These workers deserve our thanks, respect and support. It is not just during a health crisis that people need food and hygiene supplies.
