CLAY COUNTY — In response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and improvements in local case, hospitalization and vaccination rates, the Clay County Public Health Emergency Order will expire at noon Friday, May 14.
“Anyone who is not fully vaccinated should continue to take precautions such as wearing a well-fitted mask, staying 6 feet or more from those they don't live with and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces,” states a release from Clay County Public Health.
According to the public health center, businesses and organizations may still choose to require certain COVID-19 precautions, such as masking or physical distancing, in a manner “they deem most appropriate to protect staff and customers.”
“More than ever, it is important that those who have the option to get vaccinated choose to do so,” said Director of Public Health Gary E. Zaborac. “Yesterday’s update from the CDC is certainly very welcome guidance for a pandemic-weary country, and it highlights the importance and success of vaccination as the best tool we have to end this pandemic and protect the people in our community.”
Updated CDC guidance released Thursday, May 13, stated those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask or physically distance themselves 6 feet from others in most settings, whether outdoors or indoors.
Situations where people will still need to wear masks include in health care settings or in businesses that require them, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said during a Thursday press briefing. Fully vaccinated individuals will also still need to wear masks on planes, buses, trains and other public transportation, she said.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” the CDC director said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
Will you still wear a mask or require one in your business?
Walensky said unvaccinated people should still wear masks, adding they remain at risk of mild or severe illness, death, and are risk of spreading the disease to others. People with compromised immune systems should speak with their doctor before giving up their masks, she said.
If the COVID-19 pandemic worsens or additional variants emerge, the director said CDC guidance could change.
“This is an exciting and powerful moment, it could only happen because of the work of so many who made sure we have the rapid administration of three safe and effective vaccines,” she said.
Currently, anyone over age of 12 is eligible to receive vaccination against COVID-19. There are slew of locations in Clay County where one can get walk-in or appointment-based vaccinations. Find a full list at clayhealth.com/covidvaccine.
As of Wednesday, May 12, 40% of eligible Clay County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, states a release from the health center.
