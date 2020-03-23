Liberty's parks and trails remain open for outdoor recreation as well as the trails of Martha Lafite Thompson Nature Sanctuary, 407 N. LaFrenz Road.
While enjoying the fresh air, social distancing guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control, as late as March 19, still recommend getting outside if possible for exercise.
Liberty Parks and Recreation staff suggest activity at parks and greenspaces be limited to activities like walks, bike rides, disc golf, bubbles or playing catch that do not require groupings of people.
It is not recommended to use playgrounds, swing sets or any park amenity that would require children or adults to touch, grab, and climb etc. Playgrounds are not being regularly sanitized at this time.
If using the playground, remember to practice social distancing which is staying six feet from other individuals; congregating in groups of 10 people or less; washing hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds; or using hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
The many city parks can be found online at http://bit.ly/2Jjwh3P.
At Martha Lafite, trails are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. There are paved trails as well as grassy ones. There is also the Rush Creek Disabled-Accessible Asphalt Trail which is a one-mile, round trip, and meets all ADA requirements.
Currently, the Nature Center restrooms and gift shop will also be open on a limited basis from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. No more than 10 visitors will be allowed in the center at one time. Restrictions include not touching the displays or gift shop items unless to make a purchase.
The sanctuary does not allow pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.