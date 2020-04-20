Tri-County Mental Health Services received a $50,000 unrestricted grant from the REACH Foundation to support the mental health organization’s work during the COVID-19 health care crisis.
The REACH Healthcare Foundation announced grants totaling $399,000 to nine Kansas City Metro area nonprofits that help low-income and medically underserved individuals. The foundation is a charitable foundation dedicated to improving health coverage and access to quality, affordable health care for uninsured and medically underserved people.
“During the current health crisis, our focus remains on meeting the mental health needs of the communities we serve. The generosity of REACH Healthcare Foundation allows us to meet those needs despite the intense financial impact of the crisis," said Tom Petrizzo, CEO of Tri-County Mental Health.
“The current health crisis has created an unprecedented strain on our region’s health and human services safety net,” said Brenda Sharpe, REACH President and CEO, of the reason for the grants.
