Trump approves Missouri governor’s request for major disaster declaration to support state's coronavirus response

JEFFERSON CITY — President Donald Trump approved Gov. Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for the state of Missouri Thursday, March 26.
The President approved Parson’s request that the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program be utilized to reimburse eligible expenditures made by local governments, nonprofit organizations, and the state for emergency protective measures by first responders and others responding to the coronavirus, according to a press release.
Paul Taylor has been named as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.
Parson’s request for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance and Crisis Counseling are still under review. Also under review is the Governor’s request for federal hazard mitigation assistance to identify and reduce long-term risks associated with natural disasters.
“I appreciate the President acting quickly on my disaster declaration request and the commitment of federal resources as we battle this unprecedented public health and economic threat to Missourians,” Parson said. “As I’ve said throughout our COVID-19 response effort, we will continue to pursue every way possible to adapt and deliver additional resources to help protect the health of Missourians and promote long-term recovery.”
Parson requested the federal disaster declaration on Tuesday, March 24. Last week, Parson’s request for low-interest federal disaster loans for Missouri small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19 was approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
