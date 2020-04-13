USDA releases rural resource guide for communities impacted by COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a federal resource guide for rural communities and organizations impacted by COVID-19.
In a press release, the USDA describes the guide as a “one-stop-shop” of federal programs that can be used by rural leaders, businesses and citizens to find federal funding and other partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.
“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities preparing for and impacted by COVID-19,” U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said. “This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”
The resource guide lists the following types of assistance:
• Technical, training and management assistance
• Financial assistance
• State and local assistance
The resource guide can be found at www.rd.usda.gov/sites/default/files/USDA_COVID-19_Fed_Rural_Resource_Guide.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.