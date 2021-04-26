Vaccination equals free stuff

As COVID-19 vaccines become widely available, companies want to encourage Americans to get vaccinated by offering freebies to those who have received shots and have their proof.
Krispy Kreme
You can get one free glazed doughnut every day if you take your vaccination card to any Krispy Kreme location in the U.S., the company said in a press release. The card must show one or two shots of any COVID-19 vaccine to qualify, and the offer must be redeemed in store. You do not need to purchase anything.
Budweiser
Through May 16 or while supplies last, Budweiser is giving a free beer to anyone 21 and older who provides proof of vaccination on ABeerOnBud.com. You have to first register at the company's mycooler.com site.
Staples and Office Depot
Staples and Office Depot are offering free laminating services for completed COVID-19 vaccination cards. A spokesperson for Staples told CNN the service is available at all U.S. locations and has no end date.
If you are a Northland business or national chain offering free items to those with vaccination proof and want to be included in this list, email news@mycouriertribune.com with "Vaccine freebies" in the subject line.
