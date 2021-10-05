Vaccine incentive program begins at Clay County Public Health Center

CLAY COUNTY — Residents of Clay County could now be eligible to receive up to $100 if they get vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Oct. 5, Clay County Public Health Center started participating in the vaccine incentive program sponsored by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Residents can receive Visa gift cards when they make an appointment and get any of the three types of COVID-19 vaccines at the health center.
To be eligible, recipients must be Clay County residents 12 years or older seeking their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to public health, eligible recipients of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can receive two $50 gift cards at the end of their appointment. For a two-dose series like Pfizer and Moderna, residents must receive both doses at CCPHC and one $50 gift card will be given at each vaccination appointment.
Third doses are not eligible for the incentive program.
“Increasing the number of residents who are fully vaccinated is vital to preventing unnecessary illness and death in Clay County,” said Darrell Meinke, deputy director of Clay County Public Health Center. “Although we are excited we can now offer booster doses to those most vulnerable, we know that the only way to truly reduce COVID-19’s impact on our community is by getting more eligible residents vaccinated if they have not been already. The protection the vaccines have proven to provide is something everyone should take advantage of.”
"Since the rise of the Delta variant, CDC reports that vaccinated people are five times less likely to become infected with COVID-19 and over 10 times less likely to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19, compared with unvaccinated people," states the public health release. "However, as of Oct. 1, only 44% of the eligible population in Clay County Public Health Center’s jurisdiction is fully vaccinated against COVID-19."
Residents eligible for the incentive program can make an appointment with Clay County Public Health Center online via clayhealth.com/getcovidvax. Gift cards will be available for pickup immediately after vaccination at CCPHC and cannot be picked up at a later date or mailed.
“If you have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are therefore not eligible for this incentive program, we still want to express our sincerest thanks to you,” said Brooke Jarchow, program manager of Community Health at CCPHC. “Each person vaccinated can prevent the disease from spreading that much further which, in turn, can have a positive impact on tens and hundreds more people than you may ever realize.”
The Clay County Vaccine Incentive Program is made possible through funding provided by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The program will last until funding has been exhausted or Dec. 31, 2021.
To learn more, visit clayhealth.com/vip.
