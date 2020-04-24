Various Liberty departments continue working through crisis

LIBERTY — Whether onsite or working virtually, the various departments that make up the city of Liberty continue working during the coronavirus pandemic.
In the city's weekly report, the Planning & Development Department has been reviewing plans and building permit applications during the stay-at-home order. Due to IT Department, who found a way to have large files sent safely via the internet, staff is able to review plans and issue permits remotely. Additionally, staff is holding virtual meetings with developers and project engineers to keep projects moving forward during this time.
Applications for a Certificate of Appropriateness continue to be processed, with administrative approval letters being sent out within a day of receiving an application. Preservation staff is reviewing the 95% draft preservation plan for the Frank Hughes Memorial Library building developed by STRATA Architecture & Preservation. This plan will be used by staff to apply for another federal grant to fund necessary improvements to the building, according to a press release.
The Utilities maintenance division is staying busy by filling the day with facilities maintenance responsibilities and responding to customer/citizen concerns, the release continues. Crews are working on an extension to the storm water drainage system from the facility.
During the month of March, the wastewater treatment plant saw a peak flow of 7.85 million gallons per day on March 18 and a minimum flow of 1.68 MGD on March 4 with an average flow of 4.15 MGD. A total of 128.8 million gallons of wastewater treated and discharged through March.
For the Public Works street division, street crews have been busy repairing potholes, street sweeping and mowing city's rights of way. Sign crews have repaired or replaced 23 signs and all of the snow removal equipment is cleaned and ready for next winter. The salt shed is at maximum capacity with approximately (880) tons of salt, the release states.
The Public Works engineering division has issued 97 right of way permits, closing out an average of five a day. Six manholes and 950 feet of sanitary sewer were inspected for the Liberty Parkway Plaza project, and public improvements for four projects have been completed. Private projects are inspected daily.
The Missouri Department of Transportation's tentative schedule is to start the final asphalt improvements on the Kansas Street project next week. Plans have been reviewed for Liberty Parkway Plaza, Little Shoal Creek stabilization, Wellington Senior Apartments and the KC Tech Academy.
