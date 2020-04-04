Virtual legal clinic expands guidelines, helps Missourians with legal questions

Missouri lawyers are fielding legal questions about COVID-19 and its impact on the lives of Missourians and livelihoods.
Missouri.FreeLegalAnswers.org, a virtual legal clinic platform produced by the Missouri Bar and American Bar Association, has expanded its services to help even more Missouri citizens of modest means receive answers to legal questions, at no cost, from licensed Missouri lawyers, according to a press release.
“Missouri lawyers want you to know you are not alone when it comes to the legal issues in your life,” said John Gunn, 2019-20 Missouri Bar president-elect. “If your income has been impacted by the current global crisis or if you qualify as a low-income household, you can have your legal questions answered for free. Missouri lawyers are volunteering their time and legal expertise to help you.”
Gunn said in order to serve more Missourians, changes have been made to the virtual clinic to expand income and asset guidelines and the number of questions individuals may ask annually has increased from three to five. Provisions have also been made for people who have been laid off as a result of the pandemic.
Gunn said more Missouri lawyers are volunteering to help Missourians in this time of crisis. He encourages citizens to log in to receive answers to the issues related to employment, landlord/tenant problems, contracts, and more that Missouri citizens are facing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.